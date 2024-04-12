Village Chophouse in Sedona is a delicious destination

Village Chophouse is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

With over two decades of experience in the culinary industry, Chef John and his dedicated team are redefining the concept of intimate dining by infusing it with farm-fresh ingredients and top-notch service.

Contrary to the hurried atmosphere of traditional American steakhouses, Village Chophouse, under Chef John's guidance, prioritizes a leisurely dining experience. Expect to savor your meal over the course of up to two unhurried hours, fostering genuine connections with your companions.

Their menu boasts an array of organic, farm-to-table offerings, featuring premium beef cuts meticulously sourced from esteemed small farms across the United States, including Aspen Ridge, Snake River Farms, Cascade Creek, and Niman Ranch. Additionally, the culinary repertoire extends to premium seafood selections and nightly specials. Chef John further elevates the dining experience with a seasonal four-course tasting menu, showcasing his culinary creativity.

To complement the exquisite fare, Village Chophouse offers an extensive wine list, alongside seasonal cocktail and beer offerings, ensuring that every aspect of your dining experience is nothing short of exceptional.

