Verde Adventures By Sedona Adventure Tours is an amazing experience for your family

Verde Adventures By Sedona Adventure Tours is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Join the original Sedona and the Verde Valley River outfitter and discover the magic of the Verde River as it flows through this high desert oasis just minutes away from Sedona. Enjoy a Sedona Adventure with their different tour options from 2 hour to 1/2 day adventures for ages 3 to 93. For the past 14 years, Verde Adventures has had the honor to educate and provide incredible adventures on one of Arizona’s best-kept secrets, the Verde River, which flows just minutes away from Sedona, Az through the Verde River Valley connecting the communities of Jerome, Clarkdale, Cottonwood and Camp Verde. On any of Verde Adventures River tours, tubing trips, wine tours, and shuttle services, their well-trained and passionate staff of local professional guides and shuttle drivers provide you with exceptional information on geology, archaeology, history, flora, fauna and of course the Verde River itself.

You will be thrilled to participate in a World Class Verde Adventure trip called the Water to Wine Experience. This combines the fun of a self-guided float trip down the Verde River with an outdoor wine tasting at the Alcantara Vineyard and you will experience the best of both worlds.

The family favorite is their Inflatable Kayak Adventure. You will have a blast on their half day self-guided Wild and Scenic river float trip. No experience is necessary for this morning or afternoon 2.5 to 3 hour adventure. Their awesome shuttle guides will provide you with all the necessary instruction and transportation.

Looking for great family fun in the sun while visiting Sedona, the Verde Valley or anywhrere is Arizona? In the Summer month they have a classic Arizona River Tubing Adventure called Tubing Madness and its the perfect activity for the whole family to enjoy.

They are committed to creating remarkable and memorable Sedona and Verde Valley adventure experiences while maintaining their personal commitment to the preservation and sustainability of the Verde River, Sedona and the Verde Valley.

Verde Adventures believes in helping to promote discovery and adventure, and to be the wise caretakers of the Verde Valley, with its rivers, creeks, canyons, mesas, and mountains. They believe that everyone has a fundamental need to connect and play in our world. Verde Adventures believe in making Sedona and the Verde Valley the best place to live, work, play and visit.

For more information, go to VerdeAdventure.com.