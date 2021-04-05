Valleywise Health now offers orthopedic/sports medicine services in Peoria

Valleywise Health is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

Valleywise Health, Maricopa County's healthcare safety net system of care is now offering orthopedic/sports medicine services at their Comprehensive Health Center in Peoria.

Whether you are a weekend warrior, trained athlete or just an active individual, common injuries to the knees, shoulders and ankles happen. Some of those injuries can be minor or more severe, but seeking immediate treatment for these types of injuries is imperative so that additional injury does not occur.

Some of most common injuries include knee meniscus and ACL tears, shoulder dislocations, rotator cuff tears and fractures. Regardless of the injury, the orthopedic and sports medicine specialists at VAlleywise Health Peoria are there to help assess and treat the injury. Many of these injuries can be treated with non-surgical, minimally invasive treatments designed to your specific needs.

As these injuries can be sustained in any phase of life, whether at work or play, many postpone treatment for fear of cost, but Valleywise Health assists its patients no matter their ability to pay and encourage you to book an appointment if you have sustained an injury so we can help you heal and get back on the path to recovery.

Valleywise Health

8088 W. Whitney Drive

Peoria, AZ 85345

1 (833) VLLYWSE

www.valleywisehealth.org