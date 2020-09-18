Valley Toyota Dealers are Helping Kids Go Places: The Refuge Youth Center

The Valley Toyota Dealers is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The Refuge Youth Center is a nonprofit organization that seeks to provide an emotionally and physically safe environment where teenagers can come participate in events and activities that develop a desire in them to not only better themselves, but the communities around them as well.

The Center offers teenagers in the surrounding community with an opportunity to engage in their youthful hobbies (skateboarding, basketball, art, music, dance, drama) and other after school activities. This allows them to be able to develop and foster their creative skills and talents without compromising their safety or their character. The long term goal of the Refuge Youth Center is to empower teenagers by providing a positive peer group and environment, which will then allow them to develop the habits that will help make a positive impact on themselves, their family, friends, and community.

For their efforts to help kids go places in our community, The Refuge Youth Center will receive a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of The Valley Toyota Dealers. They plan to use the money to for skatepark equipment and mainteance as well as snacks and other supplies for the kids.

For more information about The Refuge Youth Center, go to therefugeyouth.com.