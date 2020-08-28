Valley Toyota Dealers are Helping Kids Go Places: The Academy Theatre

The Valley Toyota Dealers is an advertiser of Sonoran Living

The Academy Theatre provides the youth of our community an affordable after school arts education in dance, music, vocals, literature and theatre alongside valuable life, social, ethics, leadership and management skills. Every member receives skills in dance, music, vocals, literature and theatre and technical skills in backstage, lighting, sound, make-up and set construction. The Academy Theatre runs as a membership peer-led organization and promotes many leadership, management and life skills.

For their efforts to help kids go places in our community, The Academy Theatre will receive a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of The Valley Toyota Dealers. They plan to use the money to help waive fees for future members and also to get supplies.

For more information about The Academy Theatre, go to www.academytheatre.net