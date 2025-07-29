Valley mom creates clothing line for "in-betweeners"

Be Queen Clothing is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

From Real Estate to Retail: How One Chandler Mom Built a Clothing Brand for Women Like Her

After about 7 years in real estate, Mandy Regan knew something was missing. She was successful on paper, but deep down, she craved something more creative, more aligned… something that felt like her. As a busy mom of three navigating everything from school drop-offs to business meetings, Mandy realized how hard it was to find clothes that were comfortable, affordable, and stylish without falling into the categories of "too young/trendy" or "too frumpy."

So, she decided to build it herself.

In 2021, Mandy launched Be Queen. Clothing, an online store created for women who, like her, felt caught in between with nowhere to shop. No where geared for her age. After three years of pop-up events and growing a loyal customer base, Be Queen. officially opened its first retail location in Downtown Gilbert (207 N. Gilbert Rd., upstairs) in early 2025.

Be Queen. specializes in quality, everyday basics that are buttery soft, versatile, and make getting dressed feel easy. Mandy’s mission is simple: to help women feel confident and pulled together, whether they’re headed to Costco or a conference call. The pieces are curated for real life, real women, and real busy schedules with affordable prices and timeless versatile styles that fit no matter what your day entails.

“We’re not fast fashion, and we’re not stuffy,” says Mandy. “We’re here for the women doing all the things. The women who feel like nowhere gets their vibe. We deserve to feel like a queen, even when we’re roaming the grocery store aisle.”

Whether you're shopping in person or online, Be Queen. is more than a clothing brand, it’s a community for women who are doing their best, want to feel good, and appreciate a soft double lined tank that doesn’t fall apart after one wash.

