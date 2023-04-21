Valley foster mom, Anika Robinson, recognized for supporting abused, abandoned or neglected children

Geneva Financial Home Loans is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

ASA Now brings awareness to Arizona's foster care crisis and creates opportunities for our community to volunteer to impact the lives of our most vulnerable population: children who were abused, abandoned or neglected at the hands of the very people who were supposed to protect them.

To serve children, youth and families directly impacted by foster care, ASA Now created a "one-stop" healing space where immediate needs are met and tutoring for children who have fallen behind educationally are rendered. Extracurricular activities are provided to offer healing and joy. Birthdays and graduations are celebrated. Life skills and mentors are provided for youth close to aging out.

We wrap our arms around caregivers by providing advocacy, workshops, support groups, trainings, food assistance, retreats, respite, family and holiday events.

The assistance ASA Now provides is made possible through the generosity of members of our community who give of their time and talents, and contribute financially to our mission.

Jacob's Mission Community Center is located at 7830 E. University Dr. Mesa, AZ 85297.

ASA Now is always looking for volunteers and donations. If you'd like to help please call (623) 428-1592 or visit, asanow.org.

