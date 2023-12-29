Valley brothers and attorneys follow their dreams of becoming filmmakers in Hollywood

Geneva Financial Home Loans is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Jaric & Michael Erike are together: The Erike Brothers. They are African-American attorneys turned filmmakers.

After receiving full scholarships to Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law (ASU) in 2015 & 2016 then graduating with the Dean's Award and Matheson Service Award respectively, they worked as attorneys for 6 years; all the while paving their way into the Hollywood industry thanks to constant networking, script-writing, and their 2020 short "ALONE".

At the end of 2023 they will be showcasing their most ambitious project to date, "CUT", to: BRON Studios, Legendary Entertainment, Fuzzy Door Productions, A+E Networks, 21 Laps, Participant, Atlas Entertainment and other production companies.

They are currently raising money to finance the four expensive stages of Post-Production: Editing, Music Composition/Mixing, Sound Design/Mixing, and Coloring. They appreciate every single donation. Every single one of you is now a part of their life-changing movie!

Getting Film Funding for Your Project.

The mission of From the Heart Productions Inc, a 501(c)3 non-profit, is to help indie filmmakers get film funding. We also help creative artists, musicians, authors and more. We do that through our Roy W. Dean Grants, our Fiscal Sponsorship Program, and the Intentional Filmmaking Class.

Since 1993, we've assisted hundreds of documentary, feature, short films, and web series in raising over $30,000,000 for their projects.

We believe that independent filmmakers, who devote most of their time to the creative process, need help when it comes to raising money. Our mission has been to help filmmakers get the film funding they need to get their film in front of the cameras and an audience.

To help indie filmmakers like, The Erike Brothers, get funding to complete their films visit, www.fromtheheartproductions.com.


