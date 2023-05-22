United Contracting Group brings quality service to your home roof repair and how you can win a FREE roof!

United Contracting Group is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

ABOUT UNITED CONTRACTING GROUP

United Contracting Group is an experienced and reliable roofing services provider with more than 35 years of experience in the industry. We have a dedicated team of professionals who are well-versed in any roofing service you may require. We understand that your home or business is one of your biggest investments and we take great pride in providing high-quality services you can trust. With us, you can be sure that your roof will last for decades to come. Based in Scottsdale, we service home and business owners throughout the area and in communities such as Phoenix and Paradise Valley. Our knowledgeable staff can work with you to create a custom plan for your roofing project. We provide free estimates on our services, giving you the peace of mind you need to move forward. With United Contracting Group, you can be sure that you will receive the best in quality services and customer service. We're so confident in our workmanship that we even offer a 10-year warranty on it!

ROOFING SERVICE PROVIDERS & MORE

We are the preferred roofing services provider for those living and working in our service area. Our team at United Contracting Group offers a variety of roofing services including installation , repairs , maintenance, and inspections. We also offer 24/7 disaster services to help you limit the impact that water, mold, smoke, fire, and asbestos can have after your property experiences an emergency. Not only are we proud of the premium quality of our work, but we also pride ourselves on using the best products we can find. We only work with the best materials available, sourcing TPO, metal, asphalt shingles, and other materials only from trusted manufacturers and suppliers. In addition to our roofing services, we offer residential and commercial customers other unique services including general contracting , alternative energy solutions , and fine furniture woodworking services . United Contracting Group has expanded into solar and would love to come out and see if switching to renewable energy makes sense for you and your family!

We know companies make all kinds of promises about solar. We won't. We'll be transparent and tell you the truth. Call us today. For more information about us or our services, call United Contracting Group today at (602) 806-7663.

