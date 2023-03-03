Understanding chronic kidney disease (CKD) and its risk factors

Phoenix (AZ) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

About 37 million American adults have chronic kidney disease (CKD) and most don't even know it. With unhealthy kidneys, you are less able to filter waste and excess fluid from your blood. As the disease progresses, you may begin to show or notice symptoms that you may not associate with kidney disease until your kidneys begin to fail. This is why CKD is often referred to as the "silent killer". CKD refers to all five stages of kidney disease, from mild loss of kidney function at stage 1 to complete kidney failure at stage 5.

Although you cannot reverse kidney damage, you can potentially stop or slow the progression. The earlier disease is detected and treatment started, the better.

Understanding more about CKD-what it is, risk factors, how the disease progresses, and how to get screened-will help you protect your kidney health.

The United States Renal Data Service reports kidney failure (also called end-stage renal disease) prevalence of 5,855 cases per million for Black Americans compared to 1,704 cases per million for white Americans

The rates of kidney disease and kidney failure are not the same for all groups. For example rates in the Black population is higher than rates for other groups, yet Black Americans with kidney failure (or end-stage renal disease) have lower access to kidney transplantation. High rates of diabetes and high blood pressure can account for some of differences in outcomes. However, other factors that contribute include lack of medical insurance and racial bias in health care systems and policies.

If you have diabetes or high blood pressure, you are at increased risk for CKD. A simple blood or urine test can tell you about your kidney health. Find out more about your risk and learn more about your kidney health at www.blackkare.org.

Whether you are at risk for CKD or not, living a healthy lifestyle can protect your kidneys and reduce your risk of developing other diseases. Start with these basic health strategies:

Eat a balanced diet

Keep fit and active

Maintain normal blood sugar

Monitor your blood pressure

Maintain a healthy weight

Drink alcohol infrequently

Don't smoke

Talk to your doctor about kidney health