Tutera Medical can improve your brain health by balancing hormones

Tutera Medical® is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

SottoPelle®: a natural approach to support optimal brain health

Neurobiology may sound complex, but boosting your brain health is simple with SottoPelle®.

Scientific research shows that hormones set the stage in motion for every function of the body and brain. Hormones trigger the release of chemical messengers that signal every cell to do its physical and mental job.

The brain has thousands of receptors for Testosterone, Estrogen and Progesterone, which regulate the neural signaling to release neurotransmitters such as Serotonin, Dopamine, Oxytocin and Endorphins.

In turn, this regulates cognitive function, memory, mobility, the immune system, stress, sleep, appetite, emotions, concentration and many other aspects of brain and mental health. Therefore, hormones influence our moods and happiness.

However, the neurotransmitters rely on hormonal balance for everything to run smoothly. When hormones flow in harmony, people are happy, cheerful, energized, productive, motivated, optimistic, sleep soundly, think clearly and even experience euphoria. Hormones also protect the brain from neurodegenerative diseases.

Dr. Gino Tutera, the pioneering physician who developed SottoPelle® bioidentical hormone pellet therapy (BHRT) 30 years ago, discovered its neuroprotective benefits to help patients with Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, dementia, depression, concussions and Traumatic Brain Injury, in addition to menopause and andropause.

SottoPelle® uses natural, plant-based BHRT pellets - about the size of a grain of rice and gently slipped beneath the skin - that match the molecular structure of human hormones. This method releases the hormone gradually and consistently, so the body receives the correct amount exactly when it is needed on a 24-7 basis, without the peak-and-valley surges or liver effects of pills, patches, gels, creams and troches.

The brain requires a balance of the right type of natural hormones, with molecular structures that match human molecules, plus individualized dosing for each patient delivered in a steady, consistent flow to support cognitive function and mental health.

Therefore, It's important to distinguish synthetic HRT from natural BHRT and the impact of various delivery methods. Traditional pharmaceutical hormones deliver hormones in roller-coaster surges and often lack specific dosing.

BHRT pellets release a consistent supply of plant-based hormones to the brain receptors, so every synapse, neurotransmitter and mitochondria receives the correct amount exactly when it is needed on a 24-7 basis for balanced physiology.

Neuroscientists and medical researchers are now confirming what Dr. Tutera discovered over a decade ago: the intricate connection between hormones and brain health. Studies show that BHRT pellets not only enhance mood and cognitive function but also regulate the brain's neurotransmitters.

Dr. Tutera's groundbreaking work using BHRT pellets for brain health and neurodegenerative conditions has been featured in "Life Extension" magazine and just last month in "USA Today."

SottoPelle® supports brain health by maintaining the proper balance of estrogen, testosterone and progesterone through the use of natural bioidentical hormone pellets, offering sustained neuroprotection to help people age gracefully and enjoy happier and healthier lives.

Tutera Medical® - which has offices in Scottsdale, Chandler, Glendale and Show Low - provides effective treatment for hormone deficiencies.

For more information, call 480-874-1515 or visit tuteramedical.com.

Always consult your physician before beginning any treatment program.