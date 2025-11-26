Turn your backyard into a hot tub oasis with Black Friday sale at Bullfrog Spas

Bullfrog Spas is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

This One Act of Self-Care Can Transform Your Health

In recent years, self-care has taken center stage as people place greater importance on mental and physical well-being.

Self-care is often mistaken for a luxury, but in truth, it’s a necessity. It’s a commitment to yourself—an investment in your well-being that allows you to be more present, energized, and resilient in all aspects of life.

One of the simplest ways to practice self-care is through relaxation. And while a bubble bath or yoga session are great options, soaking in a hot tub brings a whole new level of stress relief. The challenge is that using a gym or spa hot tub isn’t always convenient. The commute disrupts the very peace you worked so hard to create.

But what if you could bring that spa-worthy tranquility into your own backyard?

Relaxation at Home with Bullfrog Spas

Bullfrog Spas has been redefining the hot tub experience for nearly 30 years. By designing spas built around personalization and efficiency, they’ve become leaders in wellness-focused home relaxation. Their motto sums it up perfectly: Peaceful Body. Peaceful Mind. Peaceful Home.

Bullfrog Spas offers premium hot tubs that feature cutting-edge plumbing systems designed to be more efficient than traditional models. You can see them in person at their Arizona factory stores in Scottsdale, Chandler, Avondale, and Glendale.

Store manager Dave Bernstein explains the mission simply: “We want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to spend meaningful time with their family—and also enjoy a little therapy in their own backyard.”

The JetPak Therapy System

What truly makes Bullfrog Spas stand apart is their JetPak Therapy System.

It moves more water with smaller pumps than anyone else in the industry. With the JetPak, you eliminate about 90% of the traditional plumbing.

This design leads to lower energy costs, better system reliability, and stronger, more customizable hydromassage therapy. Unlike conventional spas that force you to limit jets to certain seats, Bullfrog Spas deliver full power across every seat.

And the best part? JetPaks are interchangeable. Their modular design allows you to swap them in and out depending on what your body needs that day. Shoulder relief? Neck massage? Gentle therapy or deep-tissue intensity? Just select the JetPak that suits you.

With 16 unique JetPak models, each crafted to target specific muscle groups, everyone in your household can find relief tailored exactly to their body type and health needs. As Product Development Engineer Todd Anderson describes: “Our aim is to create a balanced experience so every person—no matter their size or shape—gets the therapy they need.”

And if your needs change down the road, it’s easy to upgrade by swapping out JetPaks rather than replacing the entire spa.

Built for Arizona, Built to Last

Bullfrog Spas aren’t just high-performing, they’re also built tough for the desert climate. With a composite ABS EnduraFrame base that resists rot, rust, and wear, these hot tubs are engineered to thrive under Arizona’s harsh sun and heat. Frames come with a lifetime warranty and spa shells with up to 10 years of protection—some of the best coverage in the industry.

Whether you’re looking for an intimate two-person spa or something spacious enough for family and friends, Bullfrog offers a configuration to fit your lifestyle. They also provide in-house financing options, making relaxation at home more affordable than ever.

Where to Find Bullfrog Spas in Arizona

Avondale – 627 N Dysart Rd., #B105, Avondale, AZ 85392

Chandler – 2100 S. Gilbert Road, Suite #23, Chandler, AZ 85286

Glendale – 20219 N. 59th Avenue, #A1, Glendale, AZ 85308

Scottsdale – 7575 E. Redfield Rd. Suite 113, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

You can also design a spa to your exact preferences online at bullfrogspas.com for delivery in as little as two to three weeks—or shop directly from the showroom.

Owning a Bullfrog Spa isn’t just about relaxation. It’s about building daily wellness rituals, investing in your family’s health, and creating a peaceful retreat right at home.

To learn more about the Jet Pak Hydrotherapy system and the Black Friday sale at Bullfrog Spas, visit BullfrogSpas.com