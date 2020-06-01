TRUE Health Medical is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

TRUE HEALTH MEDICAL: TURN YOUR LIFE BACK "ON"!

I must say: it feels GREAT to see our town coming alive again!

Restaurants, shops, and businesses (oh… traffic!?!?!) are emerging from shelter and WE ARE EAGER to get back to our business called LIFE!

We are also seeking to get back to those physical things that make life so great: reconnecting with nature, hiking, exploring, and playing with our families and friends.

The PHYSICAL stuff of life makes us feel ALIVE!

But, IS YOUR BODY READY AND ABLE?

You may be a bit out-of-shape. That's easy to solve… just keep going and don't hurt yourself!

But that old injury, persistent pain, or nagging physical limitation is harder to improve than just "getting back in-shape".

Or, maybe you had to postpone an elective surgery that was supposed to help with your KNEE, BACK, or JOINT PAIN? Maybe that's not the best solution after all.

Just know this: it is NOT normal to hurt! Pain and other physical limitations are a signal that your body is not able to heal properly.

And, that's where we come in!

TRUE HEALTH MEDICAL: HEALING THE PAIN & GETTING BACK TO YOUR LIFE!

Before getting that elective surgery… or assuming that the pain is "just getting older", TRUE Health Medical invites you to learn how we can help you get back to the life you want!

That's what we DO at TRUE HEALTH MEDICAL and we INVITE you to meet us and learn more.

LIMITED "BACK TO LIFE" OFFER:

For the first 20 people (per office) who call and mention that you saw us in Sonoran Living, you will receive:

· comprehensive consultation,

· medical exam, X-rays*, and

· expert guided recommendations for $99

· (PLUS, a nice gift when you get done!)

And the best part is YOU'LL DISCOVER BETTER SOLUTIONS THAN SIMPLY LIVING WITH PAIN, LIMITATIONS, OR HAVING SURGERY!

NOW IS YOUR TIME… LET'S DO THIS!

· STEP 1- CALL SARAH, OUR NEW PATIENT COORDINATOR:

o 480-476-8603

· STEP 2- Tell Sarah you saw us on Sonoran Living and she'll take care of you!

Or, you can email Sarah at: sarah@truehealthteam.com

Why choose TRUE HEALTH MEDICAL?

Our unique healing programs, developed across two decades of patient care, are like no other you've tried.

Non-drug healing modalities, restorative therapies that integrate physiotherapy, rehab, laser, regenerative injections, chiropractic, massage, stretching, stabilizing power plate exercises, nutrition, supplements and stress therapies that are delivered comprehensively by our team of providers throughout our unique programs that promote healing, flexibility, balance.

TRUE HEALTH MEDICAL: BACK TO YOUR LIFE!