Transform your appearance at Advanced Image Med Spa and Elite Wellness Center

Advanced Image Med Spa & Wellness Center is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Advanced Image is a trusted, female-led Arizona med spa led by Dr. Jennessa Iannitelli, a board-certified physician with nearly 20 years of medical experience and 15 years serving the Valley, offering advanced aesthetic treatments for both women and men.

From LipoLift™ Liposuction with Renuvion J-Plasma® skin tightening—designed to sculpt, tighten, and boost collagen without general anesthesia—to Morpheus8 RF Microneedling for safe, effective skin tightening on all skin types, Advanced Image delivers natural-looking results with minimal downtime. To kick off the January “New Year / New You” season, patients can take advantage of limited-time savings on Morpheus8 and Lipo procedures, including bonus fat transfer options.

Appointments are filling fast—call 623-663-9292 to schedule your consultation today.

