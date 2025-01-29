Toal Method revolutionizes dentistry for special needs patients

Toal Method is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Dr. Maureen Toal introduces “Toal Method” to Revolutionize Comprehensive Dentistry

Dr Maureen Toal, a seasoned dentist with over 25 years of hands-on experience and hundreds of hours of continuing education, has created the “Toal Method,” a groundbreaking three-day course aimed at empowering dentists to treat all types of patients safely, predictably and stress free.

Designed to address the unique challenges of special needs dentistry, the Toal Method opens doors for patients who have traditionally struggled to access effective dental care. This includes individuals with severe dental anxiety, medical disorders or physical, mental or psychological conditions and that them from receiving treatment in a conventional setting.

At the core of Toal Method are the three pillars of proactive care:

Holistic Approach to Oral Health: Treating the mouth as an organ system , emphasizing its connection to total body health.

Comprehensive Treatment Planning: Developing customized, effective plans to address all patient needs

Enhanced Anesthesia Techniques: Incorporating oral, intravenous, and general anesthesia with intubation for maximum comfort, reduced anxiety and streamlined care

These principles allow dentists to complete more procedures in fewer visits while ensuring a safer and more comfortable experience for patients.

Dr. Toal has refined Toal Method throughout her illustrious 34-year career as a practicing dentist in Arizona. She has successfully implemented these techniques in her state-of-the-art operating room at the Center for Dental Rehabilitation and held hospital privileges ant some of the top medical facilities in the Valley. Now, through her three-day seminars, Dr. Toal is sharing her expertise with dental practitioners nationwide, equipping them to transform their practices and better serve their communities.

To learn more about Toal Method, whether as a patient with special needs or a dentist eager to expand your skills, visit drmtoal.com or call (602) 485-0505 today.