Tips to avoid getting hemorrhoids with Dr. Poulos at Advanced Hemorrhoid Centers

HEMORRHOIDS: non-surgical treatment

What are hemorrhoids?

Hemorrhoids are good for you. They are cushions at the anal opening (where poop comes out). Hemorrhoids help regulate bowel control. When they become enlarged or engorged, much like healthy veins versus varicose veins, they can cause problems. Typical symptoms are rectal bleeding, pressure, , tissue that bulges out, pain associated with bowel movements or even pain all the time so it becomes hard to sit or even walk. For this discussion, we'll use the term "hemorrhoids" to mean abnormal hemorrhoids.

What causes hemorrhoids?

Like so many medical conditions, the cause of hemorrhoids is genetic. However, risk factors include pregnancy, heavy lifting (at work or in the gym), constipation, sitting on the toilet too long (even if not straining), obesity, and poor core muscle tone. But even if you eat right, exercise and never get constipated you may develop painful, bulging, itchy or painful hemorrhoids.

How are hemorrhoids treated?

Mild hemorrhoids which only cause symptoms every few months or years, can be observed. Treatment is indicated if symptoms are frequent, severe or persistent. Prescribed therapy depends on individual symptoms.

Itching may be due to skin infection, fissures (cracks in the skin), or acid seepage because the anal sphincter is not properly closing. Treatments include antibiotics for bacteria, antifungal medication for yeast, or skin barriers- much like diaper rash creams, or sitz baths.

Anal spasm or Anal fissures in the past were treated in the operating room under general anesthesia by sphincterotomy, or cutting the internal anal sphincter causing it to "pop" open. This is still performed in many centers. Spasticity of a reflex or smooth muscle can be fixed with ointments containing a muscle relaxer, injections into the muscle - local anesthetic, very low dose steroids, Botox® (onabotulinumtoxin A), or pelvic floor physical therapy.

Engorged internal hemorrhoids can cause bleeding, pressure, or lead to malfunction of the internal anal sphincter with resultant acid seepage & itching & burning. Spasm of the muscle cuts off blood flow and causing painful external hemorrhoids. Internal hemorrhoids can be treated with surgery, infrared therapy, injection of sclerosing agents, or banding. Surgery or total hemorrhoidectomy carries risk of serious bleeding, infection or development of a fistula, which is an abnormal hole between 2 organ. After surgery, the chance of loss of bowel control runs at 20-30%. Compared to Infrared coagulation, or injection of sclerosing agents, BANDING of internal hemorrhoids is easier, safer, more comfortable and the most effective treatment.

Banding which is performed in an office setting, involves application of a numbing gel, then a thin tube in inserted an inch or so into the anal canal. Gentle suction is applied which pulls the excess internal hemorrhoid tissue into the tube. A tiny rubber band is then released around the base of the hemorrhoid, in an essentially painless procedure. Within a few days to a week, the excessive hemorrhoid tissue will shrivel, and then pass with a bowel movement. Banding of 95% successful and results are long lasting.

