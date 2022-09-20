Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Tim Potempa Founder and President of The Potempa Team debunks some common home buying and mortgage myths

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 9:51 AM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 12:51:17-04

The Potempa Team is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

On today's episode of Sonoran Living, Tim Potempa, president and founder of The Potempa Team powered by One Trust Home Loans, talks to host Terri Ouellette about common myths in the homebuying process. Many people are wondering if they still need a 20% down payment to buy a house. Tim answers that question and shares the benefits of owning your own home with a mortgage. Watch the video to find out how!

Call Tim Potempa at (866) 397-0904 or go to PotempaTeam.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!