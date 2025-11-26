The pies have it! From sweet to savory Pied Piper Bakery bakes up the perfect pie

Pied Piper Bakery is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

A Slice of Tradition: Pied Piper Bakery Brings Homemade Pie Back to the Community

At Pied Piper Bakery, it’s all about one simple thing — pie. Not just any pie, but the kind that’s baked from scratch, the way families used to make it. From the flaky crust to the fresh fruit fillings and real whipped cream on top, every detail is homemade.

Pie-making, they say, is something of a lost art today. The team at Pied Piper Bakery is

determined to change that. Every pie is made the old-fashioned way — no canned fillings, no shortcuts — just honest, homemade goodness. And people can taste the difference.

What makes this cozy little bakery stand out is its wide variety of flavors. There are classic sweet pies like key lime, banana cream, and strawberry rhubarb, alongside hearty savory pies such as chicken pot pie, shepherd’s pie and green chili chicken. The savory selections are even available as frozen “take and bake” meals, perfect for an easy dinner that still tastes like home.

They haven’t forgotten about those with special dietary needs either. Pied Piper Bakery offers gluten-friendly and no-sugar options, and they’re always happy to take special orders. It’s a place that’s all about being inclusive, creative, and willing to try something new.

The bakery is truly a family-run labor of love – a classic “ma and pa” shop inspired by the

owner’s mother, who first taught her to bake as a little girl. After years of hearing, “You should open a bakery,” the family finally decided to take the leap. Now, generations of family recipes and baking traditions live on in every pie that comes out of the oven.

There aren’t many pie shops left these days, and Pied Piper Bakery is proud to be keeping that tradition alive. The owners love hearing their customers’ pie stories — memories of baking with grandparents, favorite holiday recipes, and the special role pie plays in bringing people together.

For the folks at Pied Piper Bakery, pie isn’t just dessert — it’s nostalgia, comfort, and

connection, all wrapped up in a golden crust. And whether it’s sweet, savory, or something in between, they’re serving it with a whole lot of heart.

