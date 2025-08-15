The Phoenix Theatre Company presents Let the Good Times Roll: A New Orleans Gumbo

The Phoenix Theatre Company is a paid sponsore of Sonoran Living

Producer Michael P. Kruke and co-producer Ram Narasimhan in association with The Phoenix Theatre Company, proudly presents the world premiere of Let the Good Times Roll: A New Orleans Gumbo, an original musical that unites acclaimed Broadway veterans with local talent in a celebration of music and community. The show wraps up the 24/25 season running from August 6–31, 2025, in the Hormel Theatre.

Conceived and written by Tony Award winner Jack Viertel with music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Broadway’s Sonny Paladino, and directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Sara Edwards, this world premiere production offers a vibrant, music-filled journey through the soul of New Orleans.

"I’ve been in love with the music of New Orleans since I bought my first Jelly Roll Morton record at the age of 15,” said Jack Viertel. “It was when I began regular visits in the early ‘70s that I came to understand the music is nothing more or less than an outgrowth of the irresistible spirit of the people themselves and the place they call home: Thrilling, sexy, celebratory, sometimes heartbreaking but always unique and authentic. Capturing that spirit led me to conceive Let the Good Times Roll, and I’m thrilled to be working with The Phoenix Theater Company. With its deeply experienced artists and staff and its smart and curious audiences, it’s a wonderful place to begin this journey."

Let the Good Times Roll is a rhythmic tribute to a city that rises again and again, wrapped in the joyful sounds of jazz, blues, funk, and gospel telling the story of a young woman rediscovering life in the city’s embrace.

Set to the music of New Orleans legends like Bessie Smith, Dr. John, The Meters, Fats Domino, Lyle Lovett, Harry Connick Jr. and more, the story centers on a young woman who lands in a lively neighborhood bar, still reeling from heartbreak. There, she meets a group of eclectic locals whose own stories of loss, survival, and celebration help her reconnect with her strength.

“When Let the Good Times Roll was shown to me, I loved the concept immediately,” said Producer Michael P. Kruke. “And I was aware of the success of Phoenix Theatre and their strong desire to expand the theatre’s profile beyond Arizona. This seemed like a great opportunity that could create national recognition for them while also giving them a chance to produce a world premiere in association with Ram and me, developed by a team of Broadway veterans, with a collection of irresistible songs and with a feeling of pure celebration.”

This musical had its first reading at The Phoenix Theatre Company's 2024 Festival of New American Theatre, where guests gave feedback and had a hand in molding it into the production they’ll see on stage this August.

"Watching it grow into a full production has been incredibly rewarding,” said Artistic Director Michael Barnard. “Developing new work is a vital part of our mission, and we are committed to continuing that work and helping launch the next generation of theatre."

The Phoenix Theatre Company

(602) 254-2151

PhoenixTheatre.com

