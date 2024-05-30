The Phoenix Theatre Company presents Fiddler on the Roof

Prev Next

Posted at 7:55 AM, May 30, 2024

((SL Advertiser)) The Phoenix Theatre Company presents Fiddler on the Roof now playing! To get tickets, call 602) 254-2151, or go to PhoenixTheatre.com



Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.