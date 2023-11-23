Watch Now
The Phoenix Theatre Company brings us Elf The Musical! Family fun for all ages

((SL Advertiser)) The Phoenix Theatre Company presents "Elf The Musical" November 22 to December 30. For tickets call (602) 254-2151 or book on line PhoenixTheatre.com
"Elf The Musical" is a heartwarming and festive show that brings the beloved holiday classic movie "Elf" to life on stage. Audiences are taken on a magical journey as Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole, discovers his true identity and ventures to New York City to find his biological father. Filled with infectious holiday cheer, catchy musical numbers, energetic choreography, beautiful sets, and hilarious antics, this story captures the spirit of the season and delivers a joyful celebration suitable for the whole family.

The Phoenix Theatre Company presents
Elf The Musical
November 22 to December 30
1825 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix
(602) 254-2151
PhoenixTheatre.com

