The PERFECT red rock resort: The Wilde Resort and Spa

The Sedona landscape invites endless discovery. And The Wilde has their own special way of opening your eyes. Feel it as you relax poolside or by their fire pits in the Grove gardens, where the night sky opens before you. Absorb the feeling as you admire the majesty of Thunder Mountain from the Rangeview Rooftop patio, or experience it at The Wilde Haven Spa, as you unwind after an exhilarating day on the trails.

The Wilde spirit comes through in the special details throughout the property, but above all, in their local perspective. Every day, they continue to explore and find new ways to marvel at our surroundings. Wilde Guides are here to swap stories, share their favorite places or just connect with you as they pour you a glass of wine at Rascal; our new feature restaurant by Chef Mercer Mohr.

The Wilde brings you a new take on the resort spa experience in Sedona. With an address beneath Thunder Mountain they are firmly rooted in the area's healing traditions, and their services are offered in Sedona hotel spa facilities beyond compare. Soak in their outdoor hot tubs and sink into their beautifully landscaped seating areas. Take your time selecting from the comprehensive menu of specialty bodywork, Sedona-inspired massages, meditation, wellness classes and yoga nidra with sound bowl healing.

Rascal is Sedona's newest go-to. Helmed by Chef Mercer Mohr, they will provide a unique vibe paying homage to the classic all-day modern diner with chef driven, market inspired cuisine and an innovative cocktail program. Their restaurant features indoor and outdoor-patio seating with an upscale private dining room able to seat 12 guests or serve cocktails and appetizers for 20 guests.

Their signature poolside bar and eatery features must-try drinks like the Thunder Mountain Mai Tai and Pink Javelina served up alongside their all-day food menu. Stay cool at the pool with a pickup game of foosball, ping pong and board games. Or, just while away the hours on one of their beehive day beds.

