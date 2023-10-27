The Perch Brewery offers you a chance to dine and drink with exotic birds

Posted at 7:48 AM, Oct 27, 2023

The Perch Brewery is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living The Perch Brewery

232 S. Wall St.

Chandler

(480) 773-7688

PerchPubBrewery.com

