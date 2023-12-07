The new PuriFi store in Scottsdale shows us how easy it is to get clean, healthy air inside your home

PuriFi is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

PuriFi, a privately held Arizona company that develops, manufactures, and distributes air quality management systems for residential homes, small businesses, and large-scale commercial buildings, recently opened its first-ever clean air store in The Promenade Scottsdale.

PuriFi is a leading innovator in indoor air quality solutions, dedicated to creating cleaner, more comfortable living and working spaces. Our cutting-edge air purification technologies neutralize pathogens, pollutants, allergens, and dust, accompanied by real-time proven results. We're raising the bar for all who dare to claim improved air quality, driven by values of innovation, transparency, quality, sustainability, and proven performance.

The 5,500-square foot PuriFi Store demonstrates the company's air purifying technology in real time. Consumers who want to breathe cleaner indoor air in their homes or businesses can schedule an appointment to meet on-site with air quality specialists to learn how PuriFi's purification process makes indoor air quality up to one hundred times better than outdoor air.

Visitors can see the difference. As they walk in, guests are greeted with a 7-foot-tall smart screen streaming real-time air quality data from inside the store. A model living room shows what typical home air quality is like versus air inside the PuriFi Store.

PuriFi President Jerry McGuire describes the PuriFi Store as "a first-of-its-kind" experience.

"We wanted to create an immersive experience," McGuire explains. "Consumers clearly see the difference in air quality with our smart screen. But more importantly, they feel the difference. They tell us how much better they breathe, or how their allergies are not being triggered while they're inside our facilities."

By using state-of-the-art laser technology, invisible air particles become visible for visitors to see. The powerful visuals give guests insight into how the purification systems will work in their own home or business.

PuriFi's technology has undergone years of rigorous testing from independent agencies to ensure quality and results. The company's Airborne Molecular Purification (AMP) technology cleans indoor air and surfaces by neutralizing and removing airborne particles at the molecular level, reducing contaminants including allergens, odors, particulates, tested pathogens, molds, viruses and bacteria and turns ozone into oxygen.

Join us on our mission to provide cleaner, purer air for all, and experience the difference in your life. Breathe easier, with PuriFi.

Learn more about the company, its clean air store, and how PuriFi's air purification products can help you at www.purifistore.com.

