The Medicare Boss Lady at MediSolutions: Reduce your out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs

MediSolutions is owned by Kaylavon Middleton, a licensed independent Certified Medicare Planner, CMIP® in Arizona, California, Texas and South Carolina. She is also known as "The Medicare Boss Lady".

Kaylavon started her career in the healthcare industry in 1977, served as a Manager in the Medical Claims division for a major hospital in California and as an Account Manager for a major insurance company in Arizona.

Serving in both arena's she has garnered trust and respect in the industry along with a vast array of knowledge and professionalism in the complexities of healthcare insurance.

Kaylavon has won awards two years in a row, 2020 and 2021, from "The Best of Peoria" for the best insurance agency/agent and in 2021 being the best agency and agent from "Lovin' Life After 50".

Our mission is to partner with employer groups, health care providers, and Medicare beneficiaries in providing clients with world-class services.

We aim to remove the confusion of Medicare through education, workshops, and one-on-one appointments. Through our education services, we hope to help clients find and identify cost-effective plans that fit their needs as well as create fun and freedom on a daily basis.

MediSolutions, LLC

15331 W Bell Rd, Suite 212

Surprise, AZ 85374

(623) 806-4200

www.medisolutions.us