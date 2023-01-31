Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

The Lost and Found Resale Interiors offers gently used designer goods for your home

((SL Sponsor)) The Lost and Found Resale Interiors is open 7 days a week. Visit LostAndFoundResale.com
Posted at 7:50 AM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 10:44:21-05

The Lost and Found Resale Interiors are a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Located on the Northwest Corner of 76th Street & Greenway-Hayden Loop, The Lost & Found Resale Interiors opened it's first shop in the Fall of 2012. We have since doubled our space and moved across the street to a new bright and amazing location.

The Lost and Found Resale Interiors specializes in unique, eclectic resale and consignment furniture. We are not only a consignment furniture store, but we also seek out and purchase specialty items from around the state and country.

We believe a home should be eclectic combining all types of furnishings, old and new, to show off your personal style. We carry brands such as Restoration Hardware, Crate & Barrel, Room & Board, Design Within Reach, Ethan Allen, Pottery barn and more., We also find & accept fantastic vintage and mid-century modern furniture and accessories. We have thousands of items for every budget and keep our furnishings priced very competitively.

Drop in to experience the new side of Used Furniture- you'll be glad you did!

The Lost and Found Resale Interiors
15530 N. Greenway Hayden Loop #100
(480) 588-7006
LostAndFoundResale.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!