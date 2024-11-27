The Leukemia Foundation for Arizona’s Children provides financial assistance to families in need

The Leukemia Foundation for Arizona’s Children is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

The Leukemia Foundation for Arizona’s Children ( LFAC) seeks to ease the suffering of children diagnosed with leukemia by providing swift and direct financial assistance. Additionally, LFAC Supports programs beneficial to the child, siblings, and parents.

The foundation was founded in 1972 by Sister Madona Bolton, a Sister of Mercy who originally worked as a nurse at St. Joseph’s hospital in Phoenix. Sister Madona was deeply saddened by the many families that fell apart due to the psychological and financial stress created when their child was struck by leukemia. Sister Madona recruited folks from many professions to found the Leukemia Foundation for Arizona’s Children. By charter, the foundation is 100% volunteer operated to minimize overhead and maximize funds available for Arizona children and their families impacted by leukemia.

LFAC operates via donations, grants, and funds raised from it’s annual fundraiser. Since it’s founding, LFAC has provided over $ 1 million in patient assistance, and has assisted over 12,000 Arizona individuals, children and their families.

For more information, please visit our website, azlfac.org

LFAC is a 501C3 tax exempt organization and is an Arizona Tax Credit Qualifying Charitable Organization