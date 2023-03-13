The Journey Pregnancy App helps you track vital signs during pregnancy

Emagine Solutions Technology is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Our nation and our state have a maternal health problem. According to the American Medical Association , the U.S is currently the most dangerous place in the industrialized world to give birth. The risk of a Black or indigenous woman in the U.S. dying in childbirth is greater than 75 per 100,000 women who give birth. This is compared to a risk of 7 per 100,000 for a woman in the UK. In a recent report, Arizona ranked in the top 10 states in the US for poorest maternal health outcomes. A potential solution to the maternal health crisis was created right here in Arizona. Emagine Solutions Technology, based in Tucson, AZ, developed an app called The Journey Pregnancy for women to document vital signs and symptoms during pregnancy to help them better communicate with their health care providers during pregnancy and postpartum care. The Journey Pregnancy is free to download on the App Store. It has clear and intuitive screens that anyone can use. A premium version of the app is available that offers wellness coaching with a certified pregnancy wellness coach once a week through the pregnancy into the postpartum period. Pregnant women and others can use The Journey Pregnancy to log blood pressure, weight, blood glucose, pregnancy symptoms, and mood. The Journey does not replace appropriate medical care. Any values outside of the recommended range result in a notification to follow up with a health care provider. The Journey Pregnancy has been studied under a grant from The National Science Foundation. Users surveyed reported that using The Journey Pregnancy brought attention to logging and tracking blood pressure when many patients might not typically consider monitoring it. Users reported that they felt "safer" during their pregnancy as a result of having access to the app.

