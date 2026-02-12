The Home Pros from Moli Windows & Doors can help you upgrade your home

Moli Windows and Doors is a sponsor of Sonoran Living

For many Arizona homeowners, windows are something they notice only when they fail — when they fog, leak, or make a room unbearably hot. Moli Windows & Doors is trying to change that conversation by treating windows as engineered structural components, not just decorative openings.

Founded by CEO Winnie Tang, Moli Windows & Doors has invested nearly $4 million into building a next-generation window and door company. After years of heavy investment, the company is now seeing strong momentum, including a major increase in traffic and inquiries following recent appearances on Sonoran Living.

On this segment, Winnie is joined by architect Doug McCord, AIA, LFA, LEED AP BD+C/H, Principal and Director of Design, to break down what “engineered windows” really mean for everyday homeowners. Together, they explain how proper engineering of frames, glass, and installation impacts safety, comfort, and long-term performance — especially in Arizona’s extreme climate.

Moli’s story is not just local, it’s global. Winnie recently returned from Moli’s Munich office, where she met with German engineers to focus specifically on window design integrity. That collaboration is aimed at bringing European-level engineering discipline into the Arizona market, so that large glass openings and modern designs don’t come at the expense of durability or efficiency.

At the same time, Moli is doubling down on Arizona. Moli Windows & Doors has been officially offered Qualified Facility status by the State of Arizona, paving the way for a future manufacturing facility in Goodyear. This project is expected to create local jobs, increase capacity, and shorten lead times for regional builders and homeowners, while anchoring high-quality window manufacturing in the state.

For Sonoran Living viewers, Moli Windows & Doors is offering a complimentary engineered window assessment and an exclusive savings on qualifying projects. Homeowners can get a clear, expert view of how their current windows are performing and what engineered solutions could do to improve comfort and reduce energy bills.

Viewers who want to learn more about engineered windows, see examples of Moli’s work, or schedule an assessment can contact Moli Windows & Doors at 480-269-0255 or visit http://moliwindows.com and be sure to mention “Sonoran Living.”

