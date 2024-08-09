The Holiday Inn Express Sedona - Oak Creek is a great place to stay for a red rock getaway

The Holiday Inn Express Sedona - Oak Creek is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The Holiday Inn Express Sedona - Oak Creek is the gateway to Red Rock Country. Start by selecting a room, either a double queen or single king. Traveling couples or families can make themselves at home with the variety of sleeping arrangements available. After a relaxing night, start your day right with a complimentary ExpressStart Breakfast. There are so many options to choose from…eggs, bacon, sausage, omelets, toast, bagels, fruit, yogurt, gluten free options. The list goes on and on. While out exploring the room will be cleaned, complimentary, every day. Returning to a clean room at the end of the day goes a long way to enjoying a relaxing stay. Ask a front desk agent for rooms on the East or West side - both sides get great views of the red rocks.

The hotel offers various entertainment in-house including lawn games like giant Jenga, giant connect four, horseshoes, and corn hole. Visiting in summer? Cool off by jumping in the pool, or warm up by relaxing in the spa! Grab some rays on the pool deck lounge chairs. A little to warm outside? The fitness center is opened 24 hours and air conditioned. Never leave your furry friend behind in our Pet Friendly hotel. They'll feel right at home in our grassy area just for them to play.

Situated just outside the world-famous Bell Rock and Coconino National Forest, the Holiday Inn Express offers access to all types of outdoor activities including hiking, biking, golf, trail running and more. Walk 5 minutes to the Bell Rock trailhead for world-class pictures and views. The Bell Rock loop is very flat and easy for any fitness level. Visit the hotel 'Bike Spa' after being out on the trails - use the hose to help clean off dust (or mud!); or use the variety of tools to help tune up your machine. If more work is needed check out Absolute Bikes and Sedona Bike and Bean. Both are located within walking-distance of the hotel. Check out Oak Creek Country Club, located right next to the hotel for tee times throughout the year. Looking for something a little more thrilling? Front desk agents can assist in booking a red rock jeep tour. After a day of outdoor activity, the area offers dining options that accommodate all appetites.

Many restaurants wait right at the doorstep of the hotel. Scotty's Takeout (take out sandwich shop), Colt BBQ (Kansas Barbeque), Red Chopstick (modern Chinese), Famous Pizza (the name says it all!) are all within a 2-minute walk. Within a 10-minute drive north or south of the property, dozens more restaurants await.

The Holiday Inn Express cannot wait to welcome you to Sedona, where magic awaits. To learn more, call 928.284.0711, or go to www.hiexpress.com/sedonaaz.