The Hive Mobile & Event Bartending is committed to creating your perfect event.

The Hive Mobile & Event Bartending is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

We offer the complete mobile bar experience, down to the actual bar itself. Our certified and insured bartenders will set up and break down our dynamic portable bar as well as any additional bar space that is needed.

We bring everything except the liquor, however, we offer all of our clients a consultation in order to determine the needs of the event and use our experience and expertise to create an order list for our clients to create a seamless and cost-effective elevated experience.

Our additional services include photobooth packages, acrylic menu creation, drink sticks and tags as well as Char-cups for grazing! We can't wait to work along side you and Bring The Buzz!

The Hive Mobile & Event Bartending

602-699-HIVE (4483)

TheHiveAZ.com

