The Healing Chamber offers a new holistic and alternative healthcare option

The Healing Chamber proudly announces the establishment of its latest facility in Tempe, Arizona, spearheaded by the renowned Holistic Health Coach and Public Speaker, Tamara Shanell. This facility reflects a new holistic and alternative healthcare option in the region but also promises a journey towards a healthier, more empowered self.

The Healing Chamber stems from Tamara Shanell's personal health struggles during her formative years, having been hospitalized from ages 3 to 16. Faced with a choice between a lifetime of medication, surgery, or a precarious waiting game, Tamara took charge of her own destiny. Armed with her medical records and a commitment to finding a natural remedy, she embarked on a journey of research and discovery. Tamara collaborated with a local naturopath and therapist to analyze her system for various triggers, devising a regimen that not only alleviated symptoms but also addressed the root causes. This holistic approach was what birthed an integrated strategy in her healthcare journey. The techniques and treatments developed in this process form the foundation of The Healing Chamber.

This groundbreaking integrated health and wellness facility, now spanning three states (North Carolina, Arizona, and Texas), stands as a sanctuary of well-being. Committed to profound healing at the cellular level, The Healing Chamber combines state-of-the-art technology with ancient science. A team of dedicated experts, including nutritionists, naturopathic doctors, acupuncturists, and behavioral health therapists, collaborates to offer a comprehensive range of services, such as bio-resonance therapy, energetic analysis, genetic testing, halo-therapy, and meditation. The Healing Chamber recognizes the pivotal role of the body's fundamental building blocks in overall well-being, and the facility aims to rejuvenate, restore, and inspire individuals on their path to optimal health. For further information, we invite you to explore our offerings at www.thehealingchambers.com.

