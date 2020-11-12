The Arabella Sedona: How to experience the beauty of Red Rock Country

The Arabella Sedona is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Plan a trip to experience the magnificent beauty of Red Rock Country and The Arabella Sedona.

Discover amazing views and embrace the relaxed spirit and vital energy of this captivating setting. Located in the heart of Sedona, The Arabella offers comfortable, stylish accommodations in a tranquil environment. Enjoy the fine cuisine of Mexico, in the new restaurant, Mole.

Steps away is Gallery Row, the Hillside Shops and Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, highlighting local boutiques, fine art galleries and restaurants. Nearby, there is an easy access to over 300 miles of hiking and mountain biking trails. The Arabella Sedona is the perfect escape for recharging after a day spent exploring. Your stay offers complimentary breakfast, WiFi, swimming pools, hot tubs, a bike spa, on-site dog park, sculpture gardens and cruiser bikes.

Every day is exciting at The Arabella, there is live entertainment, craft beer and local wine tastings, art classes and stargazing. Your Sedona adventure awaits…hike, bike, relax, repeat. Have fun, recharge and enjoy yourself! The Arabella Sedona would love to welcome you. Call 928-282-7151, or visit ArabellaSedona.com.