The Arabella Sedona has a resort feel, without the resort fee

Posted at 7:46 AM, Jun 26, 2020
The Arabella Sedona is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

They are centrally located in the heart of Sedona just steps from the world-famous Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village & the Hillside Shops. Both locations are filled with dining, art gallery & shopping experiences.

Your stay at The Arabella offers complimentary breakfast, complimentary WiFi, 2-swimming pools, 2-hot tubs, a bike spa, on-site dog park, sculpture gardens, complimentary cruiser bikes to get you around Sedona, and views as far as the eye can see.

The Arabella is a Hummingbird Sanctuary and is conveniently placed at the base of many local hiking and biking trails. Come and Experience Nature & Discover Yourself at The Arabella Sedona.

For more information, go to ArabellaHotelSedona.com.

