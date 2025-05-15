Sweet Repeats is a thrifter's dream come true to consign and shop

Sweet Repeats is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

At Sweet Repeats, we’re not just about selling clothes—we’re about creating connections through fashion. One of the things that makes us different is our focus on what we like to call “generational variety”—we are always looking for pieces that resonate across ages, styles, and stories.

We believe that fashion is this big cultural moment—it’s what’s popular right now. But trends are just the specific pieces within that moment, like a certain cut of denim or color that’s hot this season. What really excites us, though, is style—how each person takes those trends and expresses them in their own way. That’s what we celebrate here. Whether it’s a vintage jacket from the ‘90s or a modern blouse, style is personal, and it’s what makes fashion meaningful.

We see this play out all the time—a longtime consignor might bring in something she wore in college, and now a new generation of ASU students fall in love with it. That’s the beauty of style—it transcends time, even as trends change.

This is also why we opened our second location in Tempe. Some pieces just need the right person to come along. We’re always surprised by what sells quickly and what takes time. Expanding gave us a broader reach to help every item find its perfect home.

At Sweet Repeats, we give style a second life while supporting sustainability and local community. Our consignors aren’t just clearing out closets—they’re part of a movement that helps keep fashion circular, meaningful, and connected across generations.

Sweet Repeat Clothing Consignment

2 Locations:

2155 E. University Drive, #107

Tempe

6039 E. University Drive

Mesa

(480) 664-9322

SweetRepeats-Consignment.com

@SweetRepeatsTempe