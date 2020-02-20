Surprise Stadium preps for first Spring Training game of the 2020 Season

Surprise Stadium is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Spring Training starts February 21 and the first game of the 2020 Season is in Surprise when the Royals host the Rangers at 1:05 p.m. Spring Training goes from 2/21-3/21 with 30 homes games played at Surprise Stadium.

Surprise Stadium was voted the #1 stadium in the Cactus League in 2018 by USA Today and was also voted the best Spring Training venue in Arizona by Foothills Magazine in 2020. Surprise Stadium embodies the traditions of Spring Training that is so important to many baseball fans, having the chance to meet your favorite players, autographs, etc. and marries that a fan first atmosphere and the best Arizona hospitality you can find. Our first visit to Surprise Stadium will lead to many more!

Surprise Stadium

15930 N Bullard Avenue

Surprise, AZ 85374

(623) 222-2222

SurpriseStadium.com

