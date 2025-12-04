Sunrise Preschools hosts Love From Above Toy Drive to support Valley families in need

Sunrise Preschools is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

A Mother’s Love Inspires a Decade of Giving: Hugs from Above Toy Drive Returns to Sunrise Preschools

A Phoenix-area mom is turning heartbreak into hope for children in need. For the tenth consecutive year, Laurie Roach, a devoted local mother, is honoring the memory of her late son, Michael, through the Hugs from Above Toy Drive, an annual event that has touched countless lives across the community. What began as one mother’s way to channel her grief into something meaningful has grown into a beloved tradition that embodies compassion, generosity, and the enduring power of love.

Hosted across Sunrise Preschools locations throughout the Phoenix area, this year’s Hugs from Above Toy Drive marks a major milestone—ten years of brightening the holidays for children and families who need it most. Each year, Laurie’s mission brings together families, teachers, and community members to collect new toys that are donated to Banner Children’s at Desert. Her goal is simple yet profound: to spread joy, one toy and one hug at a time, in honor of the son she lost too soon.

“Michael had the biggest heart,” Laurie shared. “He loved making others smile. Through Hugs from Above, I feel like his spirit continues to do just that.”

Sunrise Preschools is proud to partner with Laurie once again to make the 10th Annual Hugs from Above Toy Drive the most successful yet. With 31 Phoenix-area locations serving more than 3,500 children from six weeks to 12 years old, Sunrise offers the perfect community network to amplify the impact of this meaningful cause. Families can drop off new, unwrapped toys at any participating Sunrise location during the drive, joining Laurie and the Sunrise team in bringing comfort and joy to children across the Valley.

In addition to supporting local families through charitable efforts like Hugs from Above, Sunrise Preschools is committed to nurturing young minds every day through its HighReach Learning Curriculum. This proprietary educational approach is designed to inspire active, playful, and authentic learning experiences that help children grow academically, socially, and emotionally. By combining intentional teaching with opportunities for exploration and creativity, Sunrise prepares children for success in school and beyond—while ensuring each day is filled with joy, curiosity, and connection.

The partnership between Laurie and Sunrise reflects a shared belief in the importance of community and compassion. Together, they’re creating not only brighter holidays but also stronger foundations for the next generation.

Sunrise Preschools welcomes new families to be part of this caring community. Enrollment is now open across all locations, offering parents the opportunity to discover the difference that intentional, heart-led early education can make. To learn more, families can visit sunrisepreschools.com or call (800) 206-1009 to explore locations, schedule a tour, and enroll.

This holiday season, as the Hugs from Above Toy Drive celebrates ten years of generosity, Laurie’s story serves as a powerful reminder that even in the face of loss, love has the power to lift others—and that every act of kindness, no matter how small, can leave a legacy of hope.

