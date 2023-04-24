Stop peezing! Non-invasive pelvic floor chair to help with incontinence

VJuv is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The VJuv Difference - Experience it for Yourself

VJuv offers a breakthrough, FDA-cleared and Medicare-approved and covered treatment for incontinence caused by stress, childbirth, menopause, invasive surgery (prostate, hysterectomy, etc.), age and loss of pelvic muscle tone. VJuv uses a non-invasive, painless method focused on a high-intensity electromagnetic technology to stimulate pelvic floor muscles. The treatment is a proven alternative to taking medications that may have significant side effects, undergoing surgery for a mesh bladder sling or receiving Botox injections. Treatment is covered by Medicare and may be undertaken with no out-of-pocket expense.

The treatment is completely non-invasive, walk-in walk-out procedure and is conducted while fully clothed and seated on a Pelvic Floor Therapy Chair. Scientific research has shown that 95% of treated patients reported significant improvement in their quality of life. At VJuv we know some things you just have to see to believe; our chair is one of those things. That is why we offer a FREE, no obligation, 28 minute treatment to experience our Pelvic Floor Therapy Chair before making a decision.

VJuv's founder, Tina French started VJUV in 2018 at the age of 55, offering Pelvic Floor Therapy after it cured her of profound incontinence problems that had interfered with her ability to go to work every day. She had researched many options, like surgeries and pills, but did not like the associated side effects and risks. She found The Pelvic Floor Therapy Chair and decided to invest her retirement 401k, desperate to cure her bladder issues. When the treatment worked for her severe incontinence, she became dedicated to offering this revolutionary treatment to as many people as possible.

Do not wait to improve your quality of life! Call us today at (480) 593-5400 and begin your VJuv transformation! Learn more at www.vjuv.com or www.stopthepee.com.