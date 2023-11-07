Steering Change: Electrify Arizona is driving toward a sustainable future

TE Activator is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Electrify Arizona: Driving Towards a Sustainable Future

Arizona, known for its stunning landscapes and scorching summers, is taking a bold step towards a greener and more sustainable future with the help of Electrify Arizona. Electric vehicles (EVs) are revolutionizing the way Arizonans think about transportation and Electrify Arizona offers an array of information to assist in making EVs accessible and convenient for all. Whether you're an individual looking to purchase an electric vehicle, a homeowner interested in getting charging equipment installed, or a business owner seeking to transition your fleet to EVs, Electrify Arizona is a now available to help you.

The Electrify Arizona website provides a wealth of information about EV ownership, from the numerous benefits of driving electric, such as reduced emissions and lower operating costs, to charging resources that guide you on how to get charging stations installed at home or the workplace. The website is a one-stop hub for everything EV-related. Moreover, it highlights all the incentives and rebates available to Arizona residents, making the transition to EVs even more appealing.

"Our mission at Electrify Arizona is to accelerate the adoption of EVs for a more sustainable future for Arizona residents," says Jessica Randon the Public Information Specialist for Electrify Arizona. "Through education and awareness campaigns, and collaborative partnerships, we aim to empower individuals, businesses, and communities to embrace EVs as a viable and environmentally friendly transportation solution."

One of the core aspects of Electrify Arizona's work is its focus on making EVs accessible to everyone. Electrify Arizona's sponsors believe that sustainable transportation solutions should be available to all, regardless of their background or economic status. By providing up to date information and resources, Electrify Arizona aims to break down barriers and pave the way for a more inclusive EV revolution.

The driving force behind Electrify Arizona is the Transportation Electrification Activator (TE Activator), a consortium of organizations dedicated to advancing transportation electrification in the state including Cities of Phoenix, Mesa and Tempe, SRP, ASU, American Lung Association, SWEEP and Western Resource Advocates. Their collective vision is to electrify transportation in a way that maximizes community benefits and leads to transformative results. By fostering cross-industry collaborative action, TE Activator strives to create a region with clean air, accessible electric transportation options, and robust EV infrastructure.

If you're curious about EVs, Electrify Arizona's website is a treasure trove of information waiting to be explored. Together, let's drive the change towards a cleaner and healthier Arizona. To learn more and become a part of the electric revolution, visit electrifyarizona.org today!

