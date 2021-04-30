Stay and play at Element Sedona

Element Sedona is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The New Element Sedona Hotel, inspired by Westin® Hotels & Resorts, is steps away from breathtaking Red Rock Mountains, famous restaurants, and premium shopping. Element Sedona is the perfect stop on your trip to the Grand Canyon, Flagstaff, Prescott or Phoenix. Traveling for business, a destination trip or weekend getaway, Element helps you stay connected and feel alive and balanced while you are away. Reflecting the smart design of urban residences, the flowing layouts of our guest rooms were created to maximize space and enable you to use the room in multiple ways. Wake up to our signature Rise complimentary breakfast, starting the morning off right with healthy options including a hot item, fresh granola, whole fruits, premium coffee and more.

This year we're tying in one of our absolute favorite hotel partners in the Village of Oak Creek to offer everyone a fantastic Stay & Play package with the Sedona Golf Resort. Sedona Golf Resort is an NBC Golf ranked, 18 hole championship golf courses that offer some of the most stunning panoramic views of the Red Rocks of Sedona. This also includes the par 3 10th hole which is regarded as the most photo graphed hole in golf in the Southwest.

Don't miss out on this amazing offer. Book your stay and play today and we'll look forward to welcoming you to the Element Sedona!

Element Sedona

928-862-3000

Marriott.com/FLGEL