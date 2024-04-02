State Trailer Supply is the local go-to for trailer and RV needs

State Trailer Supply is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

In 1926, State Trailer RV and Outdoor Supply started its story as an auto parts salvage yard in Salt Lake City, Utah. As the need for such parts grew, State Trailer did as well. Eventually, product selection expanded to over 15,000 parts and products. State Trailer eventually needed to expand from its Salt Lake City location and has now opened four other stores.

Their stores are located in Ogden, Utah, Idaho Falls, Mesa and Peoria, Arizona, as well as its original Salt Lake City location.State Trailer RV and Outdoor Supply specializes in all kinds of outdoor vehicle supplies. They offer a long list of products including parts for RVs, travel and utility trailers, mobile homes and marine vehicles. Their five locations not only house thousands of parts but also employ knowledgeable employees. State Trailer's dedicated service has earned it over a thousand 5-star reviews.

State Trailer's large selection can also be browsed and purchased from their website, StateTrailer.com.Terry Harris, a local Arizona guide, recently wrote, "I recently purchased RV parts from State's RV Parts, and I am extremely pleased with the overall experience. The website was user-friendly, making it easy to find the specific parts I needed for my RV." Harris continues, "The ordering process was smooth, and I appreciated the detailed product descriptions, helping me make informed decisions. The shipment arrived promptly, and the parts were well-packaged, ensuring they arrived in perfect condition. State's RV Parts exceeded my expectations in terms of product quality and customer service. I highly recommend them to fellow RV enthusiasts for their reliable service and top-notch parts selection."

With State Trailer's over 95 years of experience, they are the local go-to for trailer and RV needs. State Trailer's selection is available online at StateTrailer.com or at any of it's five locations. For more information, visit their website or call any of their locations.

State Trailer Supply

4227 East Main Street

Mesa

(480) 863-8400

StateTrailer.com