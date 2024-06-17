Start your engines! Motor Vault: Luxury owned garages for you and your toys

Motor Vault is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

In May of 2023, Vern Haugen opened his first revolutionary concept in luxury automotive storage known as Motor Vault, which is the premier development for garage suite ownership. Haugen, a seasoned real estate developer and connoisseur of fine automobiles, built this based on a personal need after downsizing his home and encountering a predicament many Valley residents can relate to-a lack of garage space for his collection of vehicles. As he searched for a solution, Haugen was intrigued by the existing toy garage concept but wanted a “country club-like” atmosphere, which is exactly what he has created with Motor Vault. Haugen has built two centrally located and convenient Valley locations, Deer Valley and Fountain Hills, that offer customizable suites with various floor plans and sizes. But more importantly, Motor Vault has created much more than a storage facility, we have turned this into a community fostering a sense of belonging. With social events held throughout each month, members come together for BBQ’s, game nights, scenic drives, group trips and much more. Memories are being made, friendships are forming and a vibrant community is flourishing.

Motor Vault provides the ideal space solution and weather protection for all types of cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats, RV’s and more. Fountain Hills is sold out; however, the Deer Valley location opens this fall and will feature 73 customizable suites ranging from 580’ to more than 2500’. Ownership includes 24/7 owner access; video security; members-only luxurious clubhouse; plumbing at all units; insulated walls, ceilings and garage door; commercial electric garage door; 14’ tall garage door that is either 14’, 16’ or 18’ wide; pedestrian door; 20’ interior ceilings; 120-volt receptacle; 50AMP RV charging outlet; 100 AMP electrical service; individual electric meter; conduit for TV and internet; common restrooms; and quality-controlled CC&R’s. Optional upgrades are also available. Haugen states it best “Motor Vault provides a personal sanctuary reminiscent of a childhood treehouse- where it is your rules, and your space”.

If you are downsizing a home, have run out of garage space, or want to invest in a “treehouse”, please call Motor Vault at 602.325.8444 or contact julie@motor-vault.com

Motor Vault- Deer Valley

24415 N. 19th Avenue

Phoenix

(602) 325-8444

motor-vault.com