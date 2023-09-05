Star Autism Academy offers specialized programs for kids who need them

Star Autism Academy is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Star Autism Academy is an exceptional school for exceptional students! We are a private special

education day school, serving students with language/communication, learning and behavioral needs.

Star Autism Academy is an academically based program which incorporates language acquisition

skills into the daily curriculum, along with a structured behavior management program.

At Star Autism Academy safety and security are our utmost priority. Our newly renovated

administration building is retrofitted with new upgraded amenities, and an electronic access security

door. This door will enhance the overall safety of our campus and our students. We added and

acquired a new Safety Officer, who is highly dedicated to the safety and welfare of students, staff, and

the community members while on our school grounds.

Our vision is to meet the unique and changing needs of our students and their families, so they

THRIVE in every season of life. Our mission is to provide the best services possible to help people with disabilities live their best life ever.

Our passion is centered on a highly structured language and academic based curriculum. We utilize a direct instruction approach. DISTAR is an instructional method that is focused on systematic, evidence-based curriculum and skillful implementation of prescriptive teaching using direct instruction in a small group format. At Star Autism Academy- we operate on the premise that all students can learn, and teachers can successfully teach when given effective training, instruction and support using this model.

Our program is certified by the Arizona Department of Education to serve the following educational categories:

• AUTISM

• ED (Emotional Disability)

• DD (Developmental Delay)

• TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury)

• OI (Orthopedic Impairment)

• SLD (Specific Learning Disabilities)

• MIID (Mild Intellectual Disability)

• MOID (Moderate Intellectual Disability)

• SLI (Speech-Language Impaired)

The Elementary Program

This program consists of a series of five developmental, language based academic classrooms, which serve children between 5 and 12 years of age.

The Secondary Program

This program is designed to offer a continuation of language-based academic instruction, preparation for vocational training, life skills, studies in health and human relationships, and community-based training for students between the ages of 13-16.

Our academic classrooms are staffed by 1 certified teacher and 2-4 paraprofessionals.

• Daily small group academics in language, reading and math as well as large group academics in all other subjects.

• Occupational therapy, Speech therapy, physical health education, dance, music, and art appreciation.

• A positive behavior management system that provides immediate feedback and consequences for both appropriate and inappropriate behaviors.

Our belief is that cognitive, language, social/emotional and sensory motor systems must function together, so each student reaches their full educational potential.

We focus on improving communication skills using a variety of techniques and daily embedded language instruction. We work with students to improve behavior regulation skills using a variety of techniques including direct instruction, modeling, and social skills curriculum.

To learn more, go to StarAutismAcademy.com.