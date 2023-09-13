((SL Advertiser)) You can help by calling and making a donation to 1-855-522-1515 or donate anytime online at abc15.com/bike
St. Vincent de Paul needs your donation dollars to repair bikes for people in need
Posted at 7:48 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 10:48:52-04
((SL Advertiser)) You can help by calling and making a donation to 1-855-522-1515 or donate anytime online at abc15.com/bike
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.