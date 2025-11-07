Spencer’s TV and Appliance continues its mission to honor Arizona’s veterans

Spencer’s TV and Appliance is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Spencer’s TV & Appliance Continues Its Mission to Honor Arizona’s Veterans

This November, Spencer’s TV & Appliance once again turns gratitude into action—donating 100% of its Veterans Day profits to Honoring America’s Veterans, the nonprofit that organizes Arizona’s Veterans Day Parade and provides year-round support for local service members and their families.

Last year, Spencer’s customers helped raise an unprecedented $61,517, the largest single donation in the charity’s history. This year, Spencer’s is aiming even higher—rallying its stores, team members, and customers across the Valley to make an even greater impact on the lives of Arizona veterans.

“Supporting those who’ve served isn’t just something we do once a year—it’s part of who we are,” said Rick Biederbeck, President of Spencer’s TV & Appliance. “With nearly a quarter of our sales team made up of veterans, this cause is personal. Every customer purchase on Veterans Day directly helps the men and women who sacrificed for our freedoms.”

Paula L. Pedene, Founder of Honoring America’s Veterans, praised the ongoing support:

“Spencer’s has become one of the strongest allies our veterans have. Their generosity helps us expand vital programs, from the Arizona Veterans Day Parade to outreach efforts that ensure our heroes are never forgotten.”

For over 50 years, Spencer’s TV & Appliance has proudly served Arizona families with unbeatable prices, expert service, and a true commitment to giving back. This Veterans Day, every appliance sold does more than make life easier—it helps make life better for those who’ve given so much.

Join Spencer’s TV & Appliance in honoring our heroes this Veterans Day.

