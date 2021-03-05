Menu

Watch
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Special Olympics Arizona's Virtual Polar Plunge

items.[0].videoTitle
((SL Advertiser)) For more information call (602) 230-1200 or visit specialolympicsarizona.org
Posted at 7:16 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 11:24:44-05

((SL Advertiser)) For more information call (602) 230-1200 or visit specialolympicsarizona.org

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch the 'Hidden Bias of Good People' special Tuesday at 7PM on ABC15 Arizona