Sonoran Prevention Works (SPW) helps people using drugs thrive and stay alive through street-based outreach

Since 2011, Sonoran Prevention Works has been working to improve the lives of people who use drugs through street-based outreach, organizational capacity building, and state-wide advocacy work.

Building a healthy Arizona with people who use drugs Sonoran Prevention Works was founded by and for people who use drugs. We started with a singular focus: everyone should have access to the knowledge, tools, and community they need to be safe and healthy. Today we're committed to making that a reality at the micro, mezzo, and macro levels through street-based outreach, organizational capacity building, and state-wide advocacy work.

Sonoran Prevention Works is the largest distributor of the overdose reversal medication naloxone (also known as Narcan) in the country, with over 850,000 doses distributed and 26,000 lives saved since 2017.

Sonoran Prevention Works wants to encourage the public to understand that while many efforts are underway to prevent and treat substance use disorder, there are still people in between who are actively using and do not want to stop. Our approach meets people where they're at and keeps people alive so they can continue to make positive change.

Want to receive supplies or naloxone? Looking for training or resources? Whatever your needs are, we're here to help. Give us a call, write us an email, or fill out our contact form and someone will be in touch.

Sonoran Prevention Works

(480) 442-7086

www.spwaz.org

Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out." With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our mortgage loan originators and support staff first in order to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 - "Be Human" is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision.

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 100 branch locations nationwide. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out." With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first in order to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Although the company has evolved over the years, the founding principle has remained the same - take care of humans first and success will follow.

