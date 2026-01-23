Snow play and Glow Tubing at Canyon Coaster Adventure Park

Canyon Coaster Adventure Park is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

YOU DON’T HAVE TO DRIVE IN THE SNOW TO PLAY IN IT AT CANYON COASTER ADVENTURE PARK

Canyon Coaster Adventure Park, located in beautiful downtown Williams, AZ is the perfect family fun destination, with its Snow Play hill and Canyon Coaster ride.

At Canyon Coaster Adventure Park you don’t have to drive in the snow to play in it! The park is equipped with state-of-the-art snowmaking systems, ensuring there is always snow for snow tubing family fun without waiting on Mother Nature. The 4 tower snow guns blanket the hills with snow up to 20 feet high as the season progresses. For optimal sliding conditions, the runs are groomed nightly, just as ski resorts do.

There are no special skills required for snow tubing! Tubes are provided, so all you need to do is get in your car and go! And getting to the top is easy on the park’s 2 uphill conveyor lifts, similar to airport terminal people movers that transports riders to the top of the snow-packed slopes. One is covered for guest comfort on those chilly days. And no walking means you can save your energy for all the downhill fun!

New this winter, Canyon Coaster Adventure Park has added a vibrant twist on classic night tubing, with Glow Tubing sessions Friday, Saturday and Holidays from 3-9pm. A dazzling array of LED lights change colors throughout the night, delivering high energy fun and glowing memories long after the ride ends.

For additional winter adventure, take a spin on the Canyon Coaster ride! The Canyon Coaster, commonly referred to as a mountain coaster, is built directly into the mountainside and allows riders the freedom to control the speed of the ride, which can reach up to 30 mph. The family-friendly Canyon Coaster is the first and only mountain coaster in The Grand Canyon State! The amusement-style ride spans several acres along the natural curvatures of the mountain and stretches over one mile on a stainless-steel tube track. It has all the bells and whistles of a roller coaster such as steep descents, hairpin turns, and a 360-degree corkscrew. This unique mountain coaster offers panoramic views along snow-covered mountains, which gives riders a completely different vantage point to view the white stuff, and is open daily all year long!

When it’s time to take a break, guests can enjoy the huge 15,000 sq. ft heated base lodge, with a full bar and grill. Plus, the super-sized dining area offers 19 TVs that show live sporting events and live feeds of the tubing hill and coaster, as well as an assortment of video games and gift shop. The base lodge also offers over 12,000 sq. ft. of outdoor covered wrap-around decking with 3 fire pits.

Canyon Coaster Adventure Park, located at 700 East Route 66 in Williams, AZ is open daily from 10am-4pm for both snow tubing and the Canyon Coaster ride. Glow tubing sessions are Friday, Saturday and holiday nights 3-9pm. For further information visit www.CanyonCoasterAdventurePark.com or call 928-707-7729.

