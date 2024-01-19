Singing Pandas Asian Restaurant & Bar where music, fun and great food all come together in one place!

Singing Pandas Asian Restaurant & Bar is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Elevating the Dining Experience: Singing Pandas Asian Restaurant & Bar

In the heart of Chandler, Arizona, Singing Pandas Asian Restaurant & Bar is not just a place to satisfy your culinary cravings, but a destination where food, entertainment, and family converge. Under the visionary ownership of Susie Wong, who transitioned from a devoted customer to the proud owner in 2023, Singing Pandas has undergone a remarkable transformation.

The most notable addition to the Singing Pandas experience is the debut of their website singingpandaschandler.com in July 2023. This online platform seamlessly integrates a user friendly interface, providing patrons with convenient access to the restaurant's menu, online ordering options, upcoming entertainment schedule, social media, and much more.

Susie Wong is not just revolutionizing the way customers interact with Singing Pandas but is also redefining the culinary landscape. The restaurant now offers online ordering, ensuring that you can enjoy your favorite dishes with just a few clicks. Additionally, for those who prefer third party platforms, Singing Pandas is now available on various online delivery services.

One of the standout features of Singing Pandas is its commitment to providing a diverse and inclusive dining experience. The menu caters to a wide range of dietary preferences with gluten free and low sodium options.

What's more, Susie has made it a point to assure loyal customers that every dish is cooked to order, with no MSG a testament to her dedication to authenticity and quality.

Entertainment takes center stage at Singing Pandas, making every visit an unforgettable experience. Talent Tuesdays showcase local performers, adding a musical and lively dimension to your dining experience.

Looking ahead to 2024 PandaMania is set to take Friday and Saturday nights to a whole new level promising a fusion of great food and even greater entertainment.

6 full bar selection, featuring a Susie Wong specialty drink, adds another layer to the overall experience.

The restaurant's dedication to creating a family friendly environment is evident in every corner. With TVs in every room, patrons can catch up on their favorite sports while savoring the delectable dishes they offer. The kid friendly atmosphere ensures that every member of the family, regardless of age, feels right at home.

In conclusion, Singing Pandas Asian Restaurant & Bar has entered a new era under Susie Wong's ownership.

The debut of the website, introduction of online and third party ordering, commitment to quality and authenticity, diverse menu options, and the promise of exciting entertainment nights demonstrate a commitment to elevating the dining experience. Whether you're a local or just passing through Chandler,

Singing Pandas is not just a place to eat it's an experience you won't want to miss

Singing Pandas Asian Restaurant & Bar

757 E. Chandler Blvd.,

Chandler

(480) 777-5050

SingingPandasChandler.com