Simple steps we can all take to protect our beautiful state of Arizona

Arizona Office of Tourism is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Appreciate Arizona. Preserve the beauty of our state.

Spring is the ideal time to get outside and spend some time exploring Arizona's incredible parks,

trails, forests, lakes, rivers, wildlife areas and historic sites. But while we are all connecting with

nature, we must be sure to protect it as well.

Responsible and sustainable practices help keep The Grand Canyon State beautiful now and for

generations to come. That's what AppreciateAZ is all about.

Make memories, not marks.

Many small actions by individuals create huge impacts on our state. The Arizona Office of

Tourism in partnership with Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics created the AppreciateAZ

program to help ensure these impacts are positive and not negative. The program helps locals

and visitors enjoy Arizona's spectacular landscapes and outdoor recreation areas in a way that

preserves them now and for the future.

At the heart of it all are the AppreciateAZ Leave No Trace Principles-seven simple ideas that

can easily be implemented by nature enthusiasts and explorers so they can adhere to

responsible and sustainable outdoor practices.

ARIZONA'S 7 APPRECIATEAZ LEAVE NO TRACE PRINCIPLES

1. Plan Ahead & Prepare. There's more than desert in Arizona. Planning ahead and preparing for the state's diverse terrain and temperatures means being able to safely experience all Arizona has to offer.

2. Stick to Trails. Wander with wonder, but please stick to the trails and camp only on existing or designated campsites. When you minimize your impact, you help protect plants, animals and yourself.

3. Trash Your Trash. Ecosystems are delicate and even organic trash can have a negative impact. So, when it comes to trash and waste, pack it in and pack it out.

4. Leave What You Find. In Arizona, there is so much to discover and history to explore.

Take pictures and make memories, but please don't take mementos or leave a mark.

5. Be Careful With Fire. Arizona's hot, dry climate is perfect to catch ablaze. You can minimize fire impacts by using only designated fire pits and keeping your campfire small, safe and attended.

6. Respect Wildlife. Arizona's great outdoors is home to more than 800 species of wildlife.

It's best to observe them from a distance, so be prepared to stop and let the wildlife stay wild.

7. Share the Outdoors. Arizona's landscapes provide the perfect backdrop for reflection.

Respect others and their unique connection to the land. Let's all enjoy the natural world together.

Simple actions make a profound difference.

Principle #1-Plan Ahead and Prepare-is an area where most hikers should spend a little more time, according to Phoenix Park Ranger Nicole Krupela. Well-known, popular hikes like Piestewa Peak often are not as easy as they initially seem. A bit more planning makes a big difference in completing a safe and fun Arizona adventure while also helping minimize impacts on the outdoors.

Similarly, Principle #2-Stick to Trails-is critically important because when hikers stray off paths, they unknowingly cause damage to our natural landscapes and habitats. Among all 50 states, Arizona ranks second for having the most federally-designated "wilderness" areas-the highest level of natural resource protection in the country. So, stick to trails and keep Arizona pristine.

Do the least harm and the most good. Get certified.

Take action to preserve Arizona's outdoor spaces. The Arizona Office of Tourism offers a short online course that allows anyone to get certified as an AppreciateAZ Expert and show their commitment to preserving the outdoor spaces and places we all love. Take the course in under 10 minutes here.

Sustainable tourism practices ensure that our spectacular landscapes and unique destinations stay that way. Learn more at AppreciateAZ.com